UPDATE: Missing Newberry County man located

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department says 78-year-old Richard Phillips has been located safe and sound in Fairfield County.
EARLIER REPORTING:
Phillips was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. at 8987 Broad River Road in the Pomaria. His absence was noticed around 4:30 p.m..
Phillips is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, who walks with a black and blue cane. He has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue vest, khaki pants and black shoes.
The area where Phillips was last seen is a rural wooded area of Newberry County. Deputies are going door-to-door in an effort to locate him. A SLWED helicopter also has been deployed, the sheriff’s department said.
If you see Richard Phillips or have any information about where he may be, please call 911 or (803) 321-2222 immediately.
