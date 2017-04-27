Spring Hill High student dies, school district confirms

Lexington-Richland School District 5 officials said a Spring Hill High student has died.
The school district released the following statement:
“It is with great sadness that we grieve the loss of a Spring Hill High School student on Wednesday. This is a devastating loss to our entire district community. At this time, we are respecting the privacy of our student's family as they grieve this tremendous loss.”
The school district did not name the student or cause of death.
The school district also mentioned grief counselors were available to staff and students at Spring Hill High, which is near White Rock and Chapin.
Check back for updates.
Comments