Columbia’s South State Bank buys Charlotte-based bank, creates $14.5 billion company

Columbia-based South State Bank has bought Charlotte-based Park Sterling Bank in merger deal that creates a combined $14.5 billion franchise throughout the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia.
The banks announced the merger Thursday in a news release.
South State is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina.
Park Sterling has more than 50 bank branches across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.
As of March 31, Park Sterling Corp., the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, had $3.3 billion in assets, $2.5 billion in deposits and $2.5 billion in loans.
The combined company will have $14.5 billion in assets, $11.5 billion in deposits and $10.4 billion in loans.
"Our partnership with Park Sterling is a natural next step,” said Robert R. Hill, Jr., CEO South State Corporation. “We both have a common vision for building a quality regional bank in the Southeast, and this is a significant step forward in accomplishing that goal.
“We are fortunate to have two great teams that operate in dynamic markets and we are excited about the opportunities this merger creates.”
Park Sterling CEO James Cherry will join South State’s board of directors in addition to another individual to be mutually agreed upon and named at a later date.
Park Sterling is the second company to merge into South State in the past year. Georgia’s Southeastern Bank Financial Corp. announced its merger with South State in June 2016; the merger was expected to close in the first quarter of this year.
This story will be updated with more details.
