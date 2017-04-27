Severe weather could roll into Midlands this afternoon and evening

Severe thunderstorms with hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are possible in the Columbia area Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service says there is a chance of severe storms in the Midlands in the late afternoon and early evening, primarily between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
A cold front moving in from eastern Alabama could prompt the storms ahead of its arrival this evening, forecasters say.
Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain could fall Thursday afternoon and night, with higher amounts possible where severe thunderstorms form.
