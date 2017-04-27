Local

April 27, 2017 1:27 PM

Severe weather could roll into Midlands this afternoon and evening

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Severe thunderstorms with hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding are possible in the Columbia area Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says there is a chance of severe storms in the Midlands in the late afternoon and early evening, primarily between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A cold front moving in from eastern Alabama could prompt the storms ahead of its arrival this evening, forecasters say.

Between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain could fall Thursday afternoon and night, with higher amounts possible where severe thunderstorms form.

