Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training
After a 2016 robbery attempt at a Columbia barber shop was thwarted by a barber and a patron who were permit holders and carrying concealed firearms, the Richland County Sheriff's Department began offering concealed weapons permit training to local barbers and beauticians.
