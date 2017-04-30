The burglar came in while she slept. She may have left the door open.

A woman told police she may not have secured her hotel room door before she fell asleep and then awoke to a ransacked room.
Her cellphone was reported stolen in an incident report on the burglary.
Myrtle Beach police were called to the Landmark Resort for the theft early Saturday morning. In the report, a woman told police she had placed her rose gold iPhone 6S on the nightstand beside her before going to bed.
The last time she looked at her phone was at 2 a.m. - just before she fell asleep, she told police.
“She woke up shortly after that to see what time it was and her phone was not there anymore,” officers noted in the report. As she scoured the room for her phone, she said she realized her suitcases had all been opened and her purse moved, according to the report. Nothing was reported stolen from those bags.
The woman admitted to police that “she might not have closed the door all the way” before she fell asleep.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
