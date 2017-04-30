Midlands Gives kicks off blitz for nonprofits Tuesday

The Midlands’ biggest giving challenge is happening this week.
Midlands Gives, hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation, is set for Tuesday. In its fourth year, the event benefits Midlands nonprofits with a 24-hour online giving challenge. There are 335 participants this year, and the event will run Tuesday from 12:01 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.
There’s a new headquarters, at the S.C. State Museum, along with a new web-based donations platform. The new platform is the result of technical problems during last year’s campaign.
Last year, Midlands Gives raised more than $1.6 million for hundreds of Midlands nonprofits.
View participating nonprofits at www.midlandsgives.org.
