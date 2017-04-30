Severe storms possible Monday afternoon

A cold front making its way east could bring severe thunderstorms to the Midlands on Monday.
The state is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Monday, the National Weather Service in Columbia said Sunday. A cold front will move across the area from the west, bringing numerous shows and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.
Forecasters say the severe storms could bring the potential for wind gusts of 60 mph or higher, 1-inch hail or isolated tornadoes. The greatest threat for severe weather will be between 2 and 7 p.m.
Much of the central part of the state is under a lake wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said breezy conditions will develop across the area Monday, with gusts between 25 and 30 mph at times.
