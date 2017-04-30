Local

April 30, 2017 10:55 PM

Hikers lost at Congaree National Park located late Sunday night

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

The Columbia Fire Department was at Congaree National Park searching for three lost hikers late Sunday night.

After a search, the Columbia Fire Department reported it located the hikers just before 11 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The group was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. They made cell phone contact with emergency crews, according to the CFD, which helped determine their location and lead to their discovery.

