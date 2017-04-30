Hikers lost at Congaree National Park located late Sunday night

The Columbia Fire Department was at Congaree National Park searching for three lost hikers late Sunday night.
After a search, the Columbia Fire Department reported it located the hikers just before 11 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The group was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. They made cell phone contact with emergency crews, according to the CFD, which helped determine their location and lead to their discovery.
#TheCFD on scene @CongareeNPS search 3 hikers reported they're lost cell phone contact established no reported injuries #scnews pic.twitter.com/WydKMzYwJY— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 1, 2017
.@CongareeNPS #TheCFD has located lost hikers and are returning back to command post #successfulrescue #scnews #sctweets pic.twitter.com/uNtTn34TIr— Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 1, 2017
