Monday afternoon storms could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain, forecasters say

Severe weather from a cold front moving through the Midlands could create hazards for commuters Monday afternoon.
The greatest chance for severe thunderstorms to develop in the Midlands area will be between 4 and 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Columbia. The storms could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to 1 inch in diameter, according to meteorologist Doug Anderson. There will also be the potential for an isolated weak tornado.
There could be periods of brief, heavy rain, and Anderson said some areas could see up to between 1 and 2 inches of rain.
“Some areas may only get a tenth (of an inch) or two,” he said. “It just depends on the track. If it all sets up right, in your typical areas that you see flooding, we may see some high water briefly.”
The system could create hazards during the afternoon commute, Anderson said.
“You're looking at a lot of water on the roadways, very limited visibility in the heavier downpours,” he said.
Dry air will move into the area Monday night after the system clears out, Anderson said. Tuesday will likely be breezy and sunny, with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.
