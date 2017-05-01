One Columbia family turns a loss into another family’s chance for a home, new life

Her first baby, a son, came soon after she married at age 15.
The next decade brought her four more children – two daughters and two more sons – as Ashley Bailey lived a life of drug addiction and poor decisions.
At 26, Bailey’s children were taken from her by the Department of Social Services – “The worst day of my life,” she said.
Faced with the prospect of losing them for good, Bailey had to change her life.
“I was desperate,” she said. “I was in a lot of pain. It took me losing everything that I loved, and it also took me believing that there was something outside myself that was going to save me.”
First, she turned to her faith, where she drew strength and purpose.
Then came rehab and a halfway house. Then came St. Lawrence Place in Columbia.
And now comes Liz’s House, the next step toward Bailey’s full independence, with her youngest son, 4-year-old Rylan, by her side.
Welcome to Liz’s House
On Tuesday, 28-year-old Bailey and her son will move into their new home, a gift to a local nonprofit made in honor of a Columbia woman who had a heart for children and the homeless.
A mother herself, Liz, whose family has wished to remain anonymous, died unexpectedly in 2016.
In life, she devoted time to serving at St. Lawrence Place, a community where families like the Baileys live and learn life skills as they transition from homelessness to security and self-sufficiency.
“How could somebody who’s making minimum wage, working 40 hours a week live with childcare costs?” said Lila Anna Sauls, president and CEO of Homeless No More, the nonprofit parent of St. Lawrence Place. “It is my team’s job to help build that safety net for them, that stability, so they don’t have to worry about those issues and they can focus on their needs.”
With a donation from Liz’s family, Homeless No More purchased a two-bedroom house in Columbia – picket fence and all, Sauls described it – to add to its collection of scattered-site, next-step homes for families who are ready to move out of St. Lawrence Place but not quite ready for full independence.
Liz’s family wanted “Liz’s House” to be a stepping stone home for a family with young children.
There was no doubt among the St. Lawrence staff, Sauls said: The Baileys were that family.
“Ashley needs this shot,” Sauls said. “She’s making all of these decisions based on what’s right for her children. ... She will use this to become more self-sufficient, because she still has us there to help her.”
‘You can smash your goals’
Given a fighting chance by having a home at St. Lawrence Place for the past year, Bailey not only has regained custody of Rylan, but has earned her high-school equivalent GED diploma while working 12 hours a day at two part-time jobs.
“If you know you have a roof over your head, you have the wherewithal to focus on your education and life skills you need to get a better job and maintain the roof over your head,” Sauls said.
Bailey credits a combination of help – from above and from people around her – and self-determination for pushing her toward a better life.
“You have to want something better for yourself. That was a driving force for me,” she said.
With her GED in hand, she plans to enroll in fall classes at Midlands Technical College with hopes of becoming a nurse.
Her plans don’t stop there: She dreams of one day welcoming all five of her children back under her own roof. Her eldest four live with grandparents now.
She believes she will.
“You can smash your goals,” she’s learned. “The Bible says all things work together for the good of those who love the Lord. And I’ve watched the Lord take my mess and turn it into good things. And it’s possible. You can’t do it alone, though. You have to let people in.”
