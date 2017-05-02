Area Jimmy John’s offering $1 subs on Tuesday

Midlands Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches shops will show their appreciation on Tuesday.
The restaurant chain will hold it’s annual Customer Appreciation Day event from 4-8 p.m., where it will offer $1 subs.
Several Midlands Jimmy John’s will be participating, including six Columbia locations, in addition to one in Lexington. Among the area locations where fans can get the $1 subs are:
- 2015 Devine Street
- 4712 Forest Drive Suite A
- 715 Gervais Street
- 5910 B. Garners Ferry Road
- 10008 Two Notch Road Suite A
- 131 Harbison Boulevard Suite B
- 914 North Lake Drive Suite B (Lexington)
The offer is only valid on in-store purchases, not on deliveries. Customers will want to arrive early, or be sure to have time to spare, as there have been long lines at events in past years, usually spilling outside of the building.
Subs available for $1 include the Big John (roast beef), Pepe (ham), Turkey Tom, Totally Tuna, The Veggie, J.J. B.L.T. and The Vito (Italian).
For a complete list of participating Jimmy John’s shops, go to https://www.jimmyjohns.com/cad/participating-locations/
