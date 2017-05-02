Richland 2 businesses, car, boat owners face tax hike

Businesses in the Richland 2 school district, along with owners of cars and boats, will pay higher taxes to operate schools during the upcoming year.
The school board on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a nearly 5 mil increase to raise the $274 million needed for the 2017-2018 year.
The tax increase of 4.97 mils is about one-third the size of the increase that resulted from the budget the board approved for the current school year, according to district figures.
Tuesday’s decision is the board’s only vote on the upcoming budget before Richland County Council casts the deciding vote later this spring.
State law would have allowed the board to approve almost 8 mils for next year, said district Chief Financial Officer Harry Miley.
Next year’s budget includes 27 new jobs districtwide. The board also OK’d adding $1.9 million in operating costs to open the new $34 million Jackson Creek Elementary School, district officials said.
All Richland 2 schools are to open Aug. 22. The district is the Midland’s largest with nearly 28,000 students.
The new budget draws $97.8 million in property taxes, up $4.5 million from this year. But state law exempts homeowners from the burden of paying operating costs, Miley said. However, homeowners pay taxes toward school construction costs, which includes about $420 million in construction debt, he said.
Much of the increase in the operating budget is to deal with the rising expense of state-mandated payments toward district employees’ retirement, he said.
The nearly 30 new jobs reflects a cut of 33 positions, Miley said. Of those 33, 26 were jobs in a districtwide kindergarten program for 4-year-olds that is operated with federal funds. A smaller version of the program had been funded with district money, he said.
Salaries for the new school year amount to $173 million, up $4.8 million from this year, district figures show.
The budget approved Tuesday is a $872,000 cut from an earlier version the board considered.
Comments