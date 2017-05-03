Families, S.C. law enforcement officers gather in grief and remembrance

The family of Greenville’s Officer 3rd Class Allen Lee Jacobs. Jacobs was killed in the of duty on March 18, 2016, after pursuing a suspect who fired on Jacobs and his fellow officer while fleeing.
Officers stand with their hands over their hearts while the S.C. Honor Guard presents colors at the beginning of the S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.
The program for the S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony.
Law enforcement officers converse before the beginning of the S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony.
A Columbia police officer flips through a Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony program.
Law Enforcement United (LEU) Bike Riders take their seats after arriving to the Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony. The LEU bike riders, who are all either active duty or retired law enforcement officers, trek more than 1,000 miles from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) to Washington, D.C., in honor of officers who have died in the line of duty.
The S.C. Honor Guard presents colors during the beginning of the S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony.
A woman in the crowd records as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Chorale sings “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” by Thomas A. Dorsey during the S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Chorale sings “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” by Thomas A. Dorsey during the S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony.
Aiken County deputy Michael Hickson is joined by Rock Hill detective Arthur Philson as he tolls the bell during the S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony.
Horry County’s Chief Joe Hill salutes as a fallen officer’s name is called out during the Call to Remembrance portion of the S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department officers stand to honor their fallen during the Call to Remembrance portion of the S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial.
Members of the S.C. Highway Patrol stand to honor their fallen during the Call to Remembrance portion of the S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial.
Officers from multiple agencies in South Carolina rallied to honor their fallen comrades during the S.C. Law Enforcement Memorial held at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
