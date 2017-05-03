Local

May 03, 2017 11:33 PM

Families, S.C. law enforcement officers gather in grief and remembrance

The S.C. Law Enforcement Association held its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Wednesday to remember, among others, Greenville officer Allen Jacobs, killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos