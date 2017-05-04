Columbia native selected for national Children’s Miracle Network award

Columbia native Katherine Nahigian is one of 20 college seniors selected for the inaugural Distinguished Leadership Award from Miracle Network Dance Marathon.
Nahigian is about to graduate from Clemson University with a degree in entrepreneurship management and a minor in nonprofit leadership, according to a news release from Children’s Miracle Network.
Nahigian served as partnership director for Clemson Miracle, Clemson University’s branch of the fundraiser, which raised $126,848 on April 1 for Greenville Health System. She received the Gold Level Presidential Volunteer Service Award and the Clemson Core Values Award for this.
Miracle Network Dance Marathons around the country have helped raise about $180 million since 1991 for Children’s Miracle Network, a nonprofit organization that raises funds and awareness for 170 pediatric hospitals across the continent.
Nahigian became involved with Miracle Network Dance Marathon in high school and continued at Clemson.
“It was a bit of a culture shock to come from a high school that loved Dance Marathon, to coming to a university that had no Dance Marathon culture,” she said. “In 2013, Dance Marathon was just a small event that was part of Greek Week and only had eight dancers standing at the end of the event. I could have easily gone to a different school and be just another person that helps the Dance Marathon there, but I stayed at Clemson so I could change the organization and forever change Clemson’s campus.”
Nahigian will work with The ZAC Foundation, where she will travel across the country setting up water safety camps at local Boys & Girls Clubs.
Nihigian and the other recipients will receive a plaque and graduation honor cords.
