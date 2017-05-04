Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect.

A pet pig escaped after being captured by the Lexington Sheriff's Department. The pig was recaptured without incident and no parties involved were harmed.
Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there'

Crime & Courts

Two USC football players and a former player are accused of assaulting a man in a Five Points bar early Saturday, according to police. The alleged assault happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday at the Five Points Saloon and involved Deebo Samuel, Skai Moore and Jalen Dread, according to a criminal complaint filed with the Columbia Police Department.

Columbia barber discusses importance of CWP training

Local

After a 2016 robbery attempt at a Columbia barber shop was thwarted by a barber and a patron who were permit holders and carrying concealed firearms, the Richland County Sheriff's Department began offering concealed weapons permit training to local barbers and beauticians.

Food Truck Festival in 2017

Local

Foodies fill the fairgrounds to feast on their favorite food truck fare. And beer. What are you having at the Food Truck Festival?

Sparkleberry Country Fair 2017

Local

The annual Sparkleberry Country Fair features rIdes, games, exhibits, live music and animal demonstrations. The festival, which runs April 28-30, 2017, is the biggest in northeast Richland County.

RCSD's High Five Fridays

Local

Richland County Sheriff's Department rolls out "High Five Friday's" to promote trust between cops and kids. Deputy Dorris Taylor, the school's resource officer, also shares what it's like to be assigned to Conder Arts Integrated Magnet School. By Cynthia Roldán

