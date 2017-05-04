Local

May 04, 2017 1:44 PM

Rain, possible tornadoes, high winds expected during Columbia’s afternoon drive time

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

The Columbia area is looking at a possibility of severe thunderstorms and localized flooding after 3 p.m. this afternoon and overnight tonight.

Some of the heavy rain expected could come during afternoon rush hour, according to the National Weather Service office in Columbia.

There is a potential for a few damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or more, 1-inch or larger hail and isolated tornadoes, the weather service said.

Mostly, however, the storm is expected to bring rain. While it is expected to move quickly, and so reducing the risk of flooding, water still will collect in flood-prone areas, the weather service warned.

The unstable weather is connected to a warm front this afternoon and a cold front overnight.

