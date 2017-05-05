Richland County’s transportation director resigns

Richland County’s first director to oversee its penny sales tax program has resigned.
Rob Perry stepped down Friday and is returning to the state Department of Transportation before Richland County hired him in 2013 as its transportation director.
Perry’s resignation is effective June 1, the county announced just after noon in a news release. He will remain to help pick a successor.
Upon submitting his resignation late Thursday afternoon, Perry said he appreciated the opportunity to serve the residents of Richland County for nearly four years.
“I’m just so grateful to have served our citizens and County Council as the Transportation Program’s first Director of Transportation,” Perry said. “This $1.07 billion program has been a pleasure to implement, and I have the upmost confidence it will continue to deliver for our citizens.”
An interim transportation director will be named May 25, the county said.
