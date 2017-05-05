Budweiser Clydesdales to pull wagon, greet fans at S.C. Guard Air & Ground Show

Fighter jets, Abrams tanks, Apache attack helicopters and ... the Budweiser Clydesdales?
Why not.
Those along with hundreds of other military displays, aerial stunt demonstrations and feel-good Americana will be featured at the free S.C Guard Air & Ground Expo ‘17 this Saturday and Sunday at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Lower Richland.
The two-day event will feature both aerial and static displays and will be open to the public. The parking gates open at 8 a.m. both days, with event gates opening at 9 a.m. Opening ceremonies and demonstrations begin at 11:00 a.m.
The Clydesdales will be pulling their signature beer wagon (complete with Barley the Dalmatian) among such aircraft as the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-18 and the U.S. Navy F/A-18 jet fighters. The show will also feature vintage aircraft and stunt planes as well as the U.S. Army Special Operations parachute demonstration team, the Black Daggers.
Chris Weigert, assistant supervisor for the Vermont-based team of 10 Clydesdales, was giving 7-year veteran Nomo a bath Friday in their temporary headquarters at the S.C. State Fairgrounds.
“Come out and see us with the jets,” he said.
There will also be more than 100 ground displays of military equipment from past and present, as well as live music headlined by country music’s Michael Ray.
Comments