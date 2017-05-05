What time are the USC commencement ceremonies?

Spring 2017 Commencement ceremonies at USC

Baccalaureate, Masters and Professional Commencement Ceremonies

Darla Moore School of Business, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, and Arnold School of Public Health

Friday, May 5 at 3:00 p.m. - Colonial Life Arena

College of Education, College of Engineering and Computing, College of Hospitality, Retail, and Sports Management, Interdisciplinary Programs, Palmetto College, School of Music, and College of Social Work

Saturday, May 6 at 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - Colonial Life Arena

Doctoral Hooding

Saturday, May 6,

1:00 p.m., Koger Center for the Arts

School of Medicine Ceremony

Friday, May 5, 2017

12 noon, Koger Center for the Arts

School of Law Ceremony

Friday, May 5, 2017

9:00 a.m., Historic Horseshoe

Traffic will be heavy and parking at a premium on Saturday, May 6.

DOWNLOAD parking map