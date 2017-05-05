What time are the USC commencement ceremonies?

Spring 2017 Commencement ceremonies at USC
Baccalaureate, Masters and Professional Commencement Ceremonies
Darla Moore School of Business, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, and Arnold School of Public Health
Friday, May 5 at 3:00 p.m. - Colonial Life Arena
College of Education, College of Engineering and Computing, College of Hospitality, Retail, and Sports Management, Interdisciplinary Programs, Palmetto College, School of Music, and College of Social Work
Saturday, May 6 at 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - Colonial Life Arena
Doctoral Hooding
Saturday, May 6,
1:00 p.m., Koger Center for the Arts
School of Medicine Ceremony
Friday, May 5, 2017
12 noon, Koger Center for the Arts
School of Law Ceremony
Friday, May 5, 2017
9:00 a.m., Historic Horseshoe
Traffic will be heavy and parking at a premium on Saturday, May 6.
