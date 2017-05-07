Local

May 07, 2017 11:44 AM

Biker killed after striking Chevy on Garners Ferry Road

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY

A Cayce resident was killed Saturday evening after his motorcycle collided with a four-door vehicle on Garners Ferry Road in lower Richland County.

Maurice Shaw, 44, was headed west on Garners Ferry Road when he crashed into a four-door Chevrolet pulling out of a driveway near Crossing Creek Road by the McEntire Joint National Guard Base, authorities say.

Shaw, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle during the 7:30 p.m. collision.

He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, where he died about an hour later, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

The car driver was wearing a seat belt and was unharmed, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

2017 Rosewood Crawfish Festival

2017 Rosewood Crawfish Festival 3:07

2017 Rosewood Crawfish Festival
Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect. 0:50

Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect.
Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview 1:09

Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos