Biker killed after striking Chevy on Garners Ferry Road

A Cayce resident was killed Saturday evening after his motorcycle collided with a four-door vehicle on Garners Ferry Road in lower Richland County.
Maurice Shaw, 44, was headed west on Garners Ferry Road when he crashed into a four-door Chevrolet pulling out of a driveway near Crossing Creek Road by the McEntire Joint National Guard Base, authorities say.
Shaw, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle during the 7:30 p.m. collision.
He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, where he died about an hour later, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.
The car driver was wearing a seat belt and was unharmed, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.
