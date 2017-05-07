Growth straining many Lexington County services

Lexington County is struggling to keep pace with demands from a steady influx of residents, particularly in public safety.
“Every issue we face is a growth issue.” Councilman Darrell Hudson of Lexington said.
The county’s population is estimated at 289,000 today, an increase of 27,000 since the last census in 2010. After the next census in 2020, 319,000 people are expected to call the 758-square-mile county home, according to the Central Midlands Council of Governments.
County Council is considering requests to add $11.1 million to the $159.7 million spending plan taking shape for the year starting July 1.
Here are snapshots of the major requests from county departments:
AMBULANCES
County Emergency Medical Services officials want to add six ambulance teams during the next few years, with the first stationed in the Dixiana area at a new center shared with firefighters.
The 10-member crew of paramedics and other medical staff would fill a gap in coverage on the county’s eastern edge, officials said. That area is home to the Amazon distribution center, Nephron Pharmaceuticals and the State Farmers Market.
Officials also are asking for another 10-member crew that would rotate around the county.
The county has 144 paramedics and other personnel now.
Calls for emergency medical care increased from 26,807 a year five years ago to 32,151 during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016, officials said.
FIRE PROTECTION
The county will need a major commitment to reach the staffing levels that fire service officials say are adequate.
The current number of firefighters – 192 – is 117 short of the minimum officials say is needed to provide timely response across a county that’s a mix of suburban neighborhoods, small towns and farms.
Fire service officials aren’t asking for all 117 firefighters this year. Instead, they want 12 for the new center in Dixiana and another 15 for other areas of the county.
Fire service calls for fires, vehicle accidents and other issues increased from 7,389 a year five years ago to 11,747 during the fiscal year that ended last June 30, records show.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Sheriff Jay Koon has taken several steps to increase patrols in neighborhoods to deter burglaries and thefts since he took office in mid-2015.
Those changes include grounding a helicopter, turning over the transport of inmates for health care outside the Midlands to Lexington Medical Center security officers, and assigning investigators and other specialists to help at times.
He’s seeking an extra $829,000 to add five deputies, including two investigators.
It’s a modest step as Koon updates previous sheriff’s department proposals to increase the number of deputies from 275 to 400 by 2020.
Calls for help increased from 131,820 to 188,945 during the five years that ended last June 30, records show.
TRASH COLLECTION
County officials plan to expand a transfer station at the landfill in the Edmund area so it can handle 1,200 tons daily by 2020, double the current amount.
The facility is a hub where material is received temporarily and then sent to disposal or reuse. The expansion is estimated to cost $4.5 million.
State environmental officials are reviewing a plan to expand disposal of some material at the 498-acre landfill.
Garbage and recycling increased from 169,402 tons a year five years ago to 206,835 tons during the fiscal year that ended last June 30, records show.
