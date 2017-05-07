Local

May 07, 2017 9:49 PM

Structure fire closes road in Lexington

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A structure fire has closed part of a street Sunday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a fire was reported at an abandoned building on Elm Street, causing a section of it to be closed, the police said.

The Lexington County Fire Service is at the scene of the structure fire.

