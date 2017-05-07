Structure fire closes road in Lexington

A structure fire has closed part of a street Sunday, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Just after 9:30 p.m., a fire was reported at an abandoned building on Elm Street, causing a section of it to be closed, the police said.
The Lexington County Fire Service is at the scene of the structure fire.
TRAFFIC ALERT - Elm Street closed due to a structure fire of an abandoned building. @CountyLex Fire Service on scene. pic.twitter.com/3ld5SiEHrb— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 8, 2017
