Someone bought an SC lottery ticket worth $150,000

A Sumter grocery store sold a Powerball ticket sold worth $150,000 in the Saturday May 6 drawing, acording to the S.C. Education Lottery.
The ticket was purchased at the Food Lion #1681 store on Highway 15 South.
Because the player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, the $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “three multiplier” was selected.
The winning numbers were: 11 - 21 - 31 - 41 - 59 and Powerball 21.
More than 11,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000, the Lottery said. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
