New slate of Richland recreation commissioner to take office Tuesday

An almost all-new Richland County Recreation Commission will be sworn in Tuesday to lead the embattled agency.
The ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. at commission headquarters, 7473 Parklane Road, for the six new members, Richland County legislative delegation chairman Rep. James Smith said Monday.
Smith will conduct the ceremony, which is intended to be followed by an orientation session for six of the seven commissioners. The gathering is not a formal commission meeting, the Richland County Democrat said.
The new commissioners are Lisa Cotton, Jermaine Johnson Sr., Robert Lapin, Donzetta Lindsay, Stephen Venugopal and Cynthia Shepard. They were nominated in March by the Richland County legislative delegation.
New commissioners will fill the remainder of terms of predecessors who resigned or were removed in December by then-Gov. Nikki Haley, Smith said. The only member to remain from the previous commission is Thomas Clark.
The commission – which oversees more than 40 recreational facilities – and its former director have been embroiled in criminal charges and lawsuits. Ex-director James Brown III has been the target of many of the complaints and he has been charged with misconduct, including sexual exploitation of women employees. The suits allege nepotism, creating a hostile workplace and sexual harassment.
The governor, who selects commissioners from among the nominees, rejected Henri “Ree” Hart because he is a resident of Columbia, Smith said.
Under the law that created the commission, its members must be resident of the county. Gov. Henry McMaster’s office interpreted that as meaning that nominees cannot be residents of the city, Smith said.
“We looked at even possibly challenging that,” Smith said. Instead, the person with the next largest number of votes from the delegation, Cotton, was submitted and approved by McMaster.
The commission’s funding also has been restored by Richland County Council, which funds the commission but does not control it.
About a month ago, council unfroze more than $8 million but only after requiring new oversight rules. While the financial reins were in effect, the county continued to fund the agency at the minimum rate required by state. Council halted money that exceeded the mandatory amount.
Council released the money because families will use the recreation parks more as summer approaches.
