istock
istock

Local

One man killed in I-20 crash

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

May 08, 2017 6:53 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A Georgia man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-20 Monday.

Bryan C. Andrews, 21, of Martinez, Ga., was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck the pillar of an overpass bridge, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., Andrews was heading eastbound on I-20, between mile markers 48 and 49 in Lexington County, when his vehicle went off the road, Fisher said.

Andrews, who is believed to have been wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene from injuries sustained upon impact, Fisher said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harden Street shooting

Harden Street shooting 0:41

Harden Street shooting
Draw your weapon, your camera turns on 0:39

Draw your weapon, your camera turns on
'None of this was my intention,' says wife of former SC lawmaker 4:29

'None of this was my intention,' says wife of former SC lawmaker

View More Video