One man killed in I-20 crash

A Georgia man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-20 Monday.
Bryan C. Andrews, 21, of Martinez, Ga., was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck the pillar of an overpass bridge, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
At approximately 1:40 p.m., Andrews was heading eastbound on I-20, between mile markers 48 and 49 in Lexington County, when his vehicle went off the road, Fisher said.
Andrews, who is believed to have been wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene from injuries sustained upon impact, Fisher said.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.
