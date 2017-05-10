Have you seen this 14-year-old girl? Her family believes she’s in imment danger.

Fourteen-year-old Khadence Sharpe has been missing from her Richland County home for more than a week, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release on Wednesday.
On May 3rd, her family received a message from her phone leading them to believe she is in imminent danger. The content of that message was not made public.
Khadence Sharpe stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, has curly black hair and black eyes, Lott said.
She was last seen on May 1st on Loggerhead Road getting into a dark colored Scion TC sedan with dark rims and white writing on the top of the windshield.
If you have any information about this 14-year-old’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.
