No injuries after Thursday fire in Ravenwood area

A Thursday morning fire caused nearly $50,000 damage to a Ravenwood home, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
The blaze was called in just after 11 a.m. on the 4200 block of Willingham Drive, which is off Atascadero Drive near Forest Drive, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported, and firefighters had the fire knocked down by 11:45 a.m.
The fire caused about $49,000 damage to the home, officials said. The cause remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.
