1 killed in Sumter County crash involving tractor-trailer

One person was killed after crashing head-on into a tractor-trailer in Sumter County on Thursday.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on U.S. 15, just north of Sumter, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol.
A 2005 Toyota sedan was traveling south on U.S. 15 when it crossed into the incoming lane, slamming into a northbound Freightliner truck, Jones said. The truck then crossed into the southbound lane, sideswiping a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene, Jones said. The identity will be released by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
The drivers of the truck and the Tahoe were each taken by EMS to area hospitals with minor injuries, Jones said. All three drivers were wearing seat belts.
