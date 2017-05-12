USC police looking for vandals who defaced steel sculpture by a former arts student

A steel sculpture made by a University of South Carolina art student and displayed at the arts college was vandalized this week.
Campus police are investigating who blotched the 2011 sculpture by Scott Mental with blue and green paint, university officials said.
Whoever did the deed left paint cans behind, according to a Facebook post by a current USC master of fine arts student.
Mental made a series of several sculptures as part of his master’s thesis. A former dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Mary Anne Fitzpatrick, bought it for exhibit on the front lawn of McMaster College, two members of the School of Visual Art & Design and a university spokesman said Friday.
“Regardless of whether you like the piece of art or not ... it’s not what the artist intended,” said professor and art school director Peter Chametzky, referring to the new paint job. “It’s kind of defacing the artist.”
Chametzky said the piece was damaged most likely on Wednesday night. He noticed it Thursday afternoon and reported it to campus police on Friday morning. A USC officer was at the arts school Friday afternoon.
“Sadly, (vandalism) is not uncommon for works of art in general,” said Chris Robinson, another professor at the arts school.
Neither Chametzky nor Robinson said they know where Mental is any longer. Both doubt he’s in Columbia.
Art vandlism has happened before on campus.
A copy of a sculpture of two cast aluminum horses by Anna Hyatt Huntington now sits in the lobby of McMaster College at Pickens and Senate streets. When it was displayed outdoors at the school, it was vandalized, broken or otherwise damaged several times since it was acquired by the university in 1960, according to a July 2003 State newspaper article that hangs on a lobby wall.
