Rainy Day Pals, longtime Lexington bookstore, is closing

Rainy Day Pals is set to close in late June after nearly 30 years of selling books in central Lexington County.
Financial red ink stemming from a flood in October 2015 that damaged inventory and fixtures proved impossible to overcome, owner Calvin Lyles said Friday.
“It was a devastating hit,” he said. “You can’t stop the bleeding.”
Lyles moved his store upstairs in the Old Mill shopping center in Lexington from the bottom floor after the flood.
The store had been there since 2005, after he started out selling books part-time at a nearby flea market in 1988.
Lyles promoted the store as a place to find classics and the latest releases at bargain prices. He hopes patrons will clean off the shelves of used and new books in coming weeks.
“I’d like to thank each and everyone one of you for making it possible to do what I've loved for all these years,” Lyles said in announcing the closing on social media. “Come help me end it with care.”
He was known for posting messages online wishing readers happy holidays and to be careful while traveling.
Lyles doesn’t plan to relax after a career selling books six days a week as well as sometimes opening on Sundays upon customer request.
“Retirement is not in my future,” said Lyles, 70. “I’ve got to get a job.”
