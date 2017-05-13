Love ‘Live PD’? Hang out Saturday with Richland County deputies featured on the show

Do you love watching Richland County sheriff’s deputies on “Live PD”?
Piggybacking on the cable TV show’s popularity, the sheriff’s department is hosting a free pizza party Saturday night where the public can hang out with the sheriff and many of the deputies featured on the show.
“In the 21st century, law enforcement has to look for ways to connect with everyone, but especially our young people,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “And the popularity of Live PD has provided the Richland County Sheriff’s Department with the opportunity to increase our transparency, as well as connect with our citizens on an extremely large scale.”
“Live PD” is broadcast in real-time on A&E, with camera crews following law enforcement officers on real-life patrols across the country. The show gives viewers close-up, unfiltered exposure to the hot-button topic of policing in America.
You can join the Richland County crew for pizza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 2500 Decker Blvd.
And you can watch “Live PD” at 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on A&E.
