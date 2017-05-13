Large alligator spotted in Cayce near Timmerman Trail, SCANA headquarters

A large alligator spotted near the large bridge by SCANA and the Timmerman Trail in Cayce prompted officials to close off a large area Saturday morning.

The city of Cayce tweeted a photo of the gator and announced the area’s closing off around 11 a.m.

It was not immediately clear exactly what areas had been closed off to the public.

The Timmerman Trail is a paved portion of the Cayce Riverwalk that that runs through the woods in the outskirts of Cayce, near I-77 and the SCANA headquarters.