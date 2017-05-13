Poison ivy cases on the rise

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad Pause 0:33 How to Identify Poison Ivy 1:22 Dr. Stephen Hefner talks magnet schools 1:07 Poison Ivy flourishing in Congaree National Park 0:59 How billions of gallons of ground water are pumped from the aquifer by megafarms in South Carolina 5:35 Ground water not regulated, Megafarms siphon billions of gallons from wells near Edisto river 2:38 Indian Land wins in penalty kicks over Brookland-Cayce for 3A title 1:07 PJ Dozier soaks up NBA Draft Combine experience 0:48 Sindarius Thornwell's pitch to NBA teams: 'I'm a glue guy' 1:30 Chad Connelly endorses Ralph Norman in SC 5th District runoff Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Poison Ivy is three times more prevalent in the Congaree National Park than it was before. Studies show it may be due to the increased presence of carbon dioxide. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com