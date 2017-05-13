Photos: Puppy Yoga

Angie Sellers of Fit Columbia leads a 'Yoga with Puppies' class now at the yoga studio in Columbia's Five Points. Sellers held two classes on May 13, 2017, with ten participants bringing in their favorite 4-legged friend to enjoy the relaxing exercise and fitness class. Here, Angie Sellers gives instructions to the class as they do the yoga wall as their dogs entertain themselves.
Rob Thompson
Angie Sellers of Fit Columbia leads a 'Yoga with Puppies' class now at the yoga studio in Columbia's Five Points. Sellers held two classes on May 13, 2017, with ten participants bringing in their favorite 4-legged friend to enjoy the relaxing exercise and fitness class. Here, Michelle Nugent gets instructions on the aerial silks from Angie Sellers, right, as Gus, a classmate's dog gives her some face time.
Angie Sellers of Fit Columbia leads a 'Yoga with Puppies' class now at the yoga studio in Columbia's Five Points. Sellers held two classes on May 13, 2017, with ten participants bringing in their favorite 4-legged friend to enjoy the relaxing exercise and fitness class. Here, Angie Sellers teaches the class some yoga poses on the aerial silk as the dogs explore and play.
Angie Sellers of Fit Columbia leads a 'Yoga with Puppies' class now at the yoga studio in Columbia's Five Points. Sellers held two classes on May 13, 2017, with ten participants bringing in their favorite 4-legged friend to enjoy the relaxing exercise and fitness class. Here, Summer Watford cuddles her English Bulldog puppy, Frank.
Angie Sellers of Fit Columbia leads a 'Yoga with Puppies' class now at the yoga studio in Columbia's Five Points. Sellers held two classes on May 13, 2017, with ten participants bringing in their favorite 4-legged friend to enjoy the relaxing exercise and fitness class. Here, the one o'clock class included, from left: Ashley Terdle and her dog Honey, Michelle Nugent and her dog Abbey, Instructor Angie Sellers, Abby Harris and her dog Gus and Summer Watford and her dog Frank.
Angie Sellers of Fit Columbia leads a 'Yoga with Puppies' class now at the yoga studio in Columbia's Five Points. Sellers held two classes on May 13, 2017, with ten participants bringing in their favorite 4-legged friend to enjoy the relaxing exercise and fitness class. Here, Angie Sellers, left, welcomes Ashley Terdle and her dog Honey to the class.
Angie Sellers of Fit Columbia leads a 'Yoga with Puppies' class now at the yoga studio in Columbia's Five Points. Sellers held two classes on May 13, 2017, with ten participants bringing in their favorite 4-legged friend to enjoy the relaxing exercise and fitness class. Here, Allison Harper finishes up the class sitting in the aerial silk with her 1-year-old wheaton terrier, Watson.
Angie Sellers of Fit Columbia leads a 'Yoga with Puppies' class now at the yoga studio in Columbia's Five Points. Sellers held two classes on May 13, 2017, with ten participants bringing in their favorite 4-legged friend to enjoy the relaxing exercise and fitness class. Here, Abby Harris does a yoga pose in the aerial silk while petting her dog, Gus.
Angie Sellers of Fit Columbia leads a 'Yoga with Puppies' class now at the yoga studio in Columbia's Five Points. Sellers held two classes on May 13, 2017, with ten participants bringing in their favorite 4-legged friend to enjoy the relaxing exercise and fitness class. Here, Gus demonstrates his version of 'downward dog' as he relaxes on the yoga mat.
