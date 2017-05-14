Haircuts, chats and memories: Clemson House barber shop to close after 67 years

After 67 years in its iconic home across from Bowman Field at Clemson University, the Clemson House Barber Shop will close on Monday.
For nearly seven decades, the on-campus barbershop has served as a social gathering space bringing together people from various walks of life.
“This was a good place for students to mix with community members, professors and people from the athletic department as well,” said Dr. Alan Grubb, History professor at Clemson.
The one room shop, which is no larger than a modest kitchen, is in the basement of the Clemson House, a building which has been a hotel, dorm and retirement home and is now set to be torn down.
Three brown leather chairs, each with slightly lighter brown patches, sit in the middle of the room in front of barber stations covered with typical barber tools. Taped to the walls are Clemson mementos and tokens of appreciation from loyal customers.
The chairs, rather than facing mirrors, point toward the waiting area creating more of a gathering space than a typical haircutting experience.
The exterior entrance faces Douthit Hills, a complex currently under construction on campus. It’s a juxtaposition of the Clemson’s past and present.
The white walls of the shop are now covered with notes written in permanent marker by longtime patrons. Owner Joe Tankersley even adding his own note of thanks to everyone who’s sat in his chairs over the years. There are notes from students and alumni, notable university staff — like golf coach Larry Penley and ROTC Alumni. Many notes include the number of years the writer has been visiting the shop — 20, 21, 25, 40 — one particular note thanks the shop for 50 years of great haircuts. The writer has been a regular customer since he was 7 years old.
It’s the sort of loyalty that’s hard to come by. Loyalty that’s built a committee of community members and students who will continue to fight to keep the shop on campus even as the closing date passes. A change.org petition has garnered nearly 800 signatures. A student group presented its case to school administrators in an effort to save the shop.
“Word got out to try to save the shop and it wasn’t a positive response at first, so then the kids got out, especially the ROTC kids who frequent this place,” said Tankersley, “These kids have really done a tremendous job.”
Tankersley was told last May 15 that his shop would have to close in a year. So far, none of the campaigns to keep the shop on campus has worked.
“We felt really optimistic for a while, but after they turned the kids down, we knew it was going to close.”
He said the last he's heard from the administration is that they may get space for a shop in Johnstone, a former dorm, when it is rebuilt, but that will be a couple of years away.
John Gouch, Assistant Director of Media Relations for Clemson University said Tankersley was told two years ago that there would not be space for his shop in the new business building and the school doesn't currently have any other space on campus for the shop. However, the school is open to bringing the shop back if there is space in the future and if there is student demand.
The history
The shop follows in the footsteps of Clemson’s rich military history. It wasn't the first barbershop on campus, Grubb said. When Clemson was a military college, cadets all needed frequent haircuts. At one time, there was a barbershop in Tillman Hall.
Clemson House Barber Shop remains a popular stop for the school's cadet population, which is one reason members of the ROTC community has gotten involved in trying to save it.
Chase McCathern, a senior ROTC student, understands the importance of the community the barbershop brings to campus.
“It’s shaped my time here. Where else would I meet people like this from the community and be able to sit and talk with them?”
McCathern visited the shop Thursday where he quickly grabbed a seat next to Sandy Edge, Director of Clemson’s College Advising Center. The two men are members of the committee working to save the shop.
Despite ongoing efforts to keep the shop on campus, Tankersley said he will be moving his operation to Central, until they can come up with a space on campus. Tankersley said he will “never give up”.
Several other members of the committee were in the shop on Thursday, too. They shared stories of the shop and what its meant. They’re staff, students and professors and each has a story of appreciation.
“I started coming here because I was a freshman looking for a haircut and someone just recommended it. It’s walking distance to campus, so that’s convenient and frankly it was the cheapest haircut in town. For a student, that’s pretty important,” said Cory Tanner. Tanner first came to the shop 21 years ago. Now he travels from Greenville whenever he needs a cut.
Grubb has a historical interest in the space. He is teaching a creative inquiry course — a type of undergraduate research at the school — about the history of the Clemson House. He and his students will write a book about the iconic building which has welcomed comedian Bob Hope, housed a radio studio and been a home-away-from-home to thousands of students since the 1980s. In the early part of Grubb's team's research, they asked the Clemson community to share memories of Clemson House.
“We had hundreds of responses when we sent out a notice about the Clemson house being torn down from people that went all the way back to when it was built,” Grubb said. “One of the things I would say that was constantly written in all of these letters was about the barbershop, because it’s been here since 1950. Of course, there’s been a barbershop at the university pretty much since it was founded, but everybody talked about the barbershop and what an important part it was in their experience of the community and the university.”
The shop opened in 1950 under the ownership of the Mayfield brothers out of Columbia. It was later owned by Charles “Shorty” Laye, then his son Dennis Laye who operated the business for 58 years before he sold it to Tankersley in 2012.
Although Tankersley has only owned the place since 2012, his knowledge of its rich history is evident as he tells stories of the customers he knows and loves.
Tankersley grew up practicing for this job. His father was a barber and he became licensed at age 16. Despite his background, he spent most of his career working in the public school system. It wasn’t until 2006 that he joined former owner Dennis Laye as a barber at the Clemson House. In the years since, he’s built relationships with clients who visit him every few weeks for a trim and a chat.
Some of his customers sit in Tankersley’s barber chair more often than they see their best friends. His role in their lives is more than just that of a man who cuts their hair.
“It’s special. I like books and he likes books. We’ll sit and talk about books and just catch up on life,” said Dr. Roger Lovette a four-year customer who sees Tankersley every two or three weeks
Tankersley knows his customers. He knows their interests, where they’re from and where they’re headed. He often receives souvenirs when they travel the world. He remembers so much about them it’s surprising to some customers.
“I don’t know how he keeps them all straight,” Tanner said. “He tells me stories and I’m like ‘how do you remember all these people?”
“I think everybody’s just special people,” Tankersley responded. “You don’t want to forget such good people.”
In June, Tankersley will begin operations on Earle Road in Central. But a note will stay on the wall of the barbershop in the Clemson House basement until the building is demolished that makes a promise to Tankersley that his customers will continue to visit him and his his brown leather chairs wherever they end up.
