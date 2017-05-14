Will Dreher or its neighbors sway City Council over controversial sports field?

One more strike against Dreher High School and its request for rezoning could do in the school’s hopes for new onsite athletic fields.
A vote by Columbia City Council on Tuesday night could block or pave the way for the school’s plans to construct five tennis courts and a multiuse, artificial turf athletic field on its 20-acre urban campus.
Twice in the past six months, the city Planning Commission has recommended the school be denied a zoning change from a planned unit development, or PUD, to a residential classification that could allow the sports fields.
Leading the charge against the school’s plans are a number of nearby residents from the Heathwood and Melrose Heights neighborhoods, who fear negative effects of more lights, noise and traffic from the proposed facilities.
The neighbors and the school struck a deal in 2003, when the school was rebuilt, that the field behind the school would remain green space. Now, the neighbors say they don’t want to compromise again.
But Dreher and its supporters say they want to give students at the downtown school the same sports opportunities as their peers at other schools. They’ve already agreed to compromise on their original plans by reducing bleacher seating, eliminating a sound system and press box and putting a curfew on the lights.
A public hearing will be held at Tuesday night’s council meeting before council members take a vote. If the majority say “yes,” there will be one more final vote at a later date. But if it’s “no,” the request is dead.
If the zoning change is approved, the school still will have to get special approval from the city’s zoning board to go forward with the new athletic facilities.
City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the third-floor council chambers at 1737 Main St.
