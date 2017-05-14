Water main break in Columbia prompts lane closures, boil advisory

A portion of River Road will remain closed and a boil-water advisory in effect while crews work to repair a broken water main, according to officials.
The six-inch water main break was reported on the 3800 block of River Road around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Columbia Police Department. That is on U.S. 176 just east of the Broad River.
The City of Columbia said Sunday that both eastbound lanes of River Drive will be closed until repairs are completed, and urged drivers to follow detour signs. There was no indication on when the repairs would be completed.
A boil-water advisory was issued Sunday for water customers on River Drive from Lucius Road to Edgefield Street, and on Pearl Street from River Drive to Hart Street. Residents are urged to boil their water vigorously for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.
The S.C. Department of Transportation said in a tweet Sunday that the city is pursuing an emergency contract to make the repairs.
