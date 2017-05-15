Cayce unveils new logo, slogan

Cayce officials unveiled a new logo and slogan Monday for the Lexington County city.
The logo incorporates the city’s location on the Congaree River with the slogan “time for life.”
It suggests the community of 13,000 residents has “a small town feel in the middle of our bustling region,” Mayor Elise Partin said.
The logo and slogan, developed from ideas suggested by scores of city residents, reflects “the voice of people who live here and love it here,” she said.
Both will start appearing on city communications and vehicles.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
Comments