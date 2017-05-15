Local

May 15, 2017 5:36 PM

Gas leak forces road closures in Lexington

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

LEXINGTON, SC

A gas leak has caused several roads near Highway 1 in Lexington to be closed on Monday.

Just before 5 p.m., the Lexington Police Department tweeted that road closures occurred at Elm, Church, and Hendrix streets.

The Lexington County Fire Service is on the scene, but no word has been given when the roads will reopen.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate routes.

