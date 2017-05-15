Gas leak forces road closures in Lexington

A gas leak has caused several roads near Highway 1 in Lexington to be closed on Monday.
Just before 5 p.m., the Lexington Police Department tweeted that road closures occurred at Elm, Church, and Hendrix streets.
The Lexington County Fire Service is on the scene, but no word has been given when the roads will reopen.
Drivers are asked to seek an alternate routes.
TRAFFIC ALERT-Be alert to road closures at Elm Street, Church Street, and Hendrix Street as @CountyLex Fire Service is on scene a gas leak. pic.twitter.com/rAcVqYaAf8— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 15, 2017
Road closures in the area of Elm Street, Church Street, and Hendrix Street continue as @CountyLex Fire Service on scene a natural gas leak. pic.twitter.com/eY95WL0stJ— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 15, 2017
