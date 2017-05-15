Embattled Richland recreation board looking for new director, other reforms

A renovated Richland County Recreation Commission on Monday voted to tighten its nepotism policy and revise its bylaws, but commissioners who made the proposals did not explain what it is they want changed.
In a series of unanimous votes after a 70-minute closed-door session, the new commissioners in their first meeting also voted to start a nationwide search for a new director. That comes in the wake of criminal and civil allegations last year against ex-director James Brown III, including hiring relatives of Brown, and other violations that include public corruption directed at him and former board members.
Commissioner Cynthia Shepard made the motion to change the policy dealing with hiring of relatives. She said she wants the policy to be more restrictive. But when a reporter asked how she wants the rules changed, Shepard referred questions to acting director Tara Dickerson.
Dickerson, who was not in the closed-door session, said she had not been part of any board discussion and does not know that Shepard or the board has in mind.
Commissioner Jermaine Johnson Jr. proposed hiring a lawyer to guide any changes in bylaws. He, too, did not elaborate as the board voted fully in favor of his broad motion.
Asked about what any of the changes might entail, newly elected board chairman Thomas Clark also declined to elaborate. “We’ll talk about that when it comes up,” Clark told a reporter, apparently referring to a later commission meeting. The body generally meets once a month.
Policies of public bodies generally are discuss publicly and require public votes.
Commissioner Robert Lapin made the proposal to begin looking for a new director. A process for the selection and a timetable for a decision was not discussed. Lapin said after the vote that he has no time line in mind.
Dickerson, the commission’s chief of staff before assuming acting director duties, said after the meeting that the new commissioners are getting used to their new responsibilities and do not want to make a misstep.
“I think that they want to make sure that they abide by the bylaws that are set before them. They don’t want to give information that by their bylaws they’re not allowed to give,” she said.
Former Columbia mayor Bob Coble, now a private attorney, was at the meeting. He said his role was to serve as a parliamentarian for the new commission.
The board also received an overview of its $14 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The proposed budget asks for about $700,000 more from county taxpayers and, if approved by Richland County Council as written, would likely require a small tax increase, staff members said.
The newly constituted board never voted on the budget request because six of the seven seats were vacant. Then-Gov. Nikki Haley removed several members and others stepped down.
County Council is to take up on Tuesday budgets for agencies like the recreation commission, which are referred to as “millage agencies.”
