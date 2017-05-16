Richland County woman no longer considered missing

Deputies are no longer on the lookout for a Richland County woman who went missing late last month.

Deasha Hicks, 20, contacted her family Tuesday, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. She was last seen leaving her residence on Mellowood Drive near Bluff Road April 28 and was supposed to return home May 3.

The department reported Hicks is not being held against her will and “the family is comfortable in knowing where she is,” the release stated.

Officials said her family became suspicious after her calls went straight to voicemail and her Facebook page was deleted, which her family said was very uncharacteristic.