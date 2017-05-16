Dreher High sports field controversy continues to fester after hours of debate

After three hours of impassioned public comments Tuesday night, resolution still eludes the issue of Dreher High School’s hopes for new sports facilities, as City Council members chose to hold off a controversial vote on whether to rezone the school.
“No one was wrong,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said after hearing more than 60 people speak strongly for and against a rezoning proposal that could open the door for the urban school to construct five tennis courts and a multi-use athletic field with stadium-style lighting and bleacher seating.
The issue has festered for months.
The school and Richland 1 school district say they want to give Dreher students the same athletic opportunities as students at every other high school in the district.
“I understand and respect everyone’s opinions, but we have to put our youth and our children first,” said Sheila Myers, the president of the Dreher school improvement council. “That’s why we have what you call compromise, and we have to teach our children the value of compromise. ... Don’t our Dreher kids deserve justice? Don’t they deserve what every other school in Richland 1 will have on site?”
Meanwhile, residents of the adjacent Heathwood and Melrose Heights neighborhoods have loudly complained that on-campus sports facilities would not only increase traffic, light and noise near their homes, but would violate a 14-year-old promise by the district not to expand the school or host competitive sports on the campus.
“We want these kids to have every advantage that they can have ... but can we not find a better place to do it than 5 feet from somebody’s house?” said Martha Fowler, a longtime Melrose Heights resident. “That’s just too tight.”
Twice in the past six months, the city Planning Commission has recommended the school be denied a zoning change from a planned unit development, or PUD, to a residential classification that could allow the sports fields.
Now, it’s come to City Council to decide whether to make that zoning change.
More than 400 people crowded into council chambers and an overflow room at City Hall on Tuesday night.
At the end of a three-hour period of public comments, Benjamin said council members need more time to deliberate the question and try to help the two sides find compromise.
Comments