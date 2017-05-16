Photos: Dreher Zoning Meeting

Dreher High School students hand out "I support Dreher" stickers to one another before the start of the Columbia City Council session.
Dreher High School students handed out "I support Dreher" stickers to those in support of the Dreher High rezoning plan up for vote before the beginning of the Columbia City Council session.
Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell Jr. listens as Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin reminds attendees of the city Council session that they are "Friends first" regardless of what side of the dispute they are on.
Columbia City Council members take notes as members of the community plead their case regarding the potential Dreher High rezoning for an athletic field.
A signs shows a potential negative impact to the immediate area that would be affected if Dreher High gained the ability to build an athletic field.
Dreher High parents, teachers and students in attendance during the Columbia City Council session listen as members of the community plead their case regarding the potential Dreher High rezoning pros and cons.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and fellow council members listen attentively as members of the community plead their case regarding a potential Dreher High School rezoning.
Shelia Myers (Dreher High School Improvement Council Leader) pleads her case to city council members regarding the benefit of a new athletic field to Dreher High students and the surrounding communities.
Dreher High School community member Martha Fowler expresses her opposition to a potential on-campus athletic field due to space constraints before the Columbia City Council.
Dreher High School senior Vinez Lyde speaks before the Columbia City Council board regarding the need and benefit of a new on-campus athletic field for Dreher High School.
