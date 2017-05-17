South Carolina man dies after being hit by train

A Spartanburg man died after being struck by a train Tuesday morning.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Glenn Alan Jordan, 53, of the Beaumont Mills community, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred on the railroad tracks at East Daniel Morgan Avenue near Pine Street around 6:15 a.m., Spartanburg Police Maj. Art Littlejohn said.

The Spartanburg Police Department, Spartanburg Fire Department and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Spartanburg Fire Chief Marion Blackwell said the train conductor spotted Jordan walking on the tracks and blew a horn, but he did not react.

“When he hit the emergency brakes, (Jordan) looked back, and when he did that, he tried to jump but (the train) clipped him,” Blackwell said.

The impact threw Jordan from the tracks, Blackwell said.

The tracks are owned by Norfolk Southern. Railroad police were also called to investigate further, Blackwell said.

North Dean Street between Daniel Morgan Avenue and East Cleveland Street was temporarily blocked during the investigation.