Ex-SC law enforcement officer killed in Montana during a traffic stop

A onetime law enforcement officer in South Carolina was shot and killed Tuesday during a predawn traffic stop in Montana where he had been a sheriff’s deputy.
Mason Moore, a 42-year-old Broadwater County deputy, was found shot to death about 3 a.m. near Three Forks in the southwest part of the state, said Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin.
According to media reports from various Montana county and state law enforcement agencies, Moore had stopped a sport utility vehicle. His body was found on the roadside and the SUV was later identified using images captured on the camera on his dashboard.
Moore, who had a wife and three children, told dispatchers that he was stopping a vehicle. Dispatchers did not hear back from him after Moore radioed that communication.
The SUV was spotted about 80 miles from where Moore’s body was discovered. Efforts to stop the SUV included placing spikes on the road. But the SUV drove over the spikes and continued for some 30 miles on Interstate 90. The vehicle traveled only on the wheel rims until it stopped east of Missoula, Montana, media reports indicate.
A passenger got out and shot at Butte-Silver Bow County officers. They shot back, striking Marshall Barris, in the head, Sheriff Ed Lester said. Barrus, 38, was taken to a hospital.
Driver Lloyd Barrus, 61, was arrested on suspicion of homicide, according to Montana media reports.
Three officers Butte-Silver Bow officers were injured by gunfire and two vehicle were disabled.
Moore had been with the Broadwater County sheriff’s office for three years, the Associated Press reported.
Records at the S.C. Police Academy indicate that Moore’s last law enforcement job in the Palmetto State was in September 2011 with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office. Moore worked there since mid 2007.
Before that, Moore had been a Lexington County deputy for more than four years starting in April 2003. He worked as a University of South Carolina police officer from August 1998 through July of 2002, academy records show.
This article will be updated.
