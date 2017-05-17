Midlands high school, middle school on ‘lock-out’ as precaution

Deputies are investigating a threat that put two schools on a ‘lock-out.’
Lexington-Richland communications director Katrina Goggins said the threat was reported at Dutch Fork High School Wednesday afternoon. Goggins said all students are safe and accounted for.
She said Richland County deputies are on site at Dutch Fork Middle and Dutch Fork High, which are on a “lock-out” or lockdown for the rest of the day.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Lt. Curtis Wilson said a threat came in around 2 p.m., which was unfounded.
He said there have been no incidents, but the schools were put on modified lockdown as a precaution.
Wilson said deputies take any threat seriously and are actively investigating this case.
Deputies will “definitely charge” anyone involved in threatening the schools Wilson said.
