Crews battling second fire in one month at Columbia apartment complex

Firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment complex off Interstate 20.
The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. at The Views on Longcreek on Longcreek Drive, which is just off I-20 near the Broad River.
There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the fire.
This is the second blaze in the past month at that complex. On April 17, crews extinguished a blaze that destroyed nine units at the complex. The cause of that fire was under investigation at the time.
