Outpouring of support for Cayce’s ‘Nightmare House’ tenant

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. "Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances," the listing read. "Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)" McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com

