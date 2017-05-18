New leaders coming for Salvation Army chapter in Columbia

The Salvation Army chapter in Columbia is getting new leaders.
Maj. Henry Morris is taking charge June 18 as part of a periodic rotation of leaders in the religious denomination known for its charitable efforts for people in need. “It’s similar to what the military does,” he said.
Morris, 47, becomes a regional coordinator with his wife, Benita, who will oversee women’s ministries. Both previously focused on working with youth.
“We’re looking forward to branching out,” he said of overseeing a staff of 20 full-time employees and scores of volunteers. The Morrises are coming from an assignment working with teenagers and children in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Current leaders Roger and Melody Coulson are moving to new roles at regional headquarters in Charlotte after more than six years in Columbia. During the Coulsons’ tenure, the Midlands chapter acquired new offices and joined with other groups to provide more meals for the needy and increase reading instruction for youngsters.
“It’s a much different view than when we arrived,” Roger Coulson said.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
